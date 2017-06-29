Simple Pest Control Methods That Actually Work Well

There are professionals who exterminate pests for a living, but their services are expensive. So why not try a couple of tricks yourself first? This article will give you some pointers and tips to help you do battle with household pests. Continue to read to learn more.

Make a simple fruit fly trap using a 2-liter bottle and some cider vinegar or wine. Cut the bottle in half, and invert the top inside the bottom half, like a funnel. Add an inch or so of your chosen liquid, leaving a bit of space between it and the opening of the bottle. The flies can enter, but they cannot fly out and will drown.

Keep your garage, basement or any other work area clean if you do projects at home. Make sure that wood scraps and dusts are regularly swept up, collected and disposed of. Termites are not very big, so they do not need big pieces of wood to come in and start munching.

If you want to avoid attracting small rodents, bugs and other pests, you want to be careful what you leave sitting around. Make sure that food is put away into containers and stored properly. Also make sure that crumbs are cleaned up and garbage is put away. A lack of attraction will surely keep those pests away.

If your pest problem is noisy crickets, then your answer is as easy as duct tape. Cut off a strip and lay it with the adhesive side facing up. Place in on the floor or ground near where you hear the crickets. It will attract them, and they will get stuck on it.

One of the things that you can do to reduce the amount of pests in your home is to check the exterior of your home for colonies of ants or bugs. You can exterminate from the outside first, as this is generally where the problem will start from before it comes in your house.

If you have ants, look for boric acid. Boric acid, sometimes listed as orthoboric acid, is the most effective pesticide for ants. In addition, many of the baits containing this are safe for use around pets and children, although you should always carefully read all safety labels to be sure.

Are you dealing with an ant infestation? A simple combination of borax and sugar will eradicate them. Sugar attracts them while the borax kills them. Just make a half-and-half mixture of sugar and borax in a one-quart jar. Sprinkle this mixture along the baseboards of your home, as well as the foundation.

If you going to be using pesticides, you should always read and follow the package directions very carefully. It may be intuitive to think that more is always better when it comes to pesticide, but that doesn't always hold true. Typically, using too much of it only serves to increase hazards to the health of those who may come in contact with the substance.

If you notice centipedes in your house, you have another pest problem that you may not know about. Centipedes prey on other insects; so, if you see them in your home, you have another pest infestation. There are many products available to help you rid your home of these pesky pests.

If you recycle, that might be something pests find attractive. In a perfect world, you should recycle outside only. If you are unable to store your recyclables outside, rinse all containers before you put them in the recycle bin. You should also use containers with a lid.

You should under no circumstances tolerate pest into your home. If you do not take action right away, the situation will get worse. An pest-infested home will lose its value, the pest will damage the home and some pest can actually transmit diseases to pets and in some cases to humans.

Are you having a slug problem in your garden or yard? An easy fix for this issue is to simply place a pie plate of stale beer around the garden. The slugs love this and will crawl in and drown in the stale beer. This is an easy and cheap fix to a pesky slug problem.

Make sure that your kitchen does not have grease problems. Grease is a regular dietary staple of ants, roaches and a number of small flies. Drain flies actually breed in grease pans. So, eliminate all visible grease areas. However, also deal with invisible grease underneath stoves and your countertops.

Make sure that you spray your house at least once a year. This will serve to eliminate all of the bugs in your area at the current time and prevent new ones from coming in near future. If you do not spray your house, you are making your living space open season for bugs.

Make sure that the gutters and pipes in your home are sealed if you want to prevent termites. This is an action that you will want to take immediately as termites can disrupt the infrastructure of your home and cost you a lot of money. Repair your gutters to reduce the chances of a termite infestation.

You should not use pesticide when it is windy, hot or humid outside or when it is raining. These conditions will cause the pesticide to spread and pollute your area. Always check the label of the products you buy and make sure you use the product safely and in reasonable quantities.

Pay attention to what your pets are doing. Some dogs are able to detect pest thanks to their highly-developed sense of smell. If you notice your dog spends a lot of time inspecting a certain area, you should take a look at it to make sure your dog has not found some bugs or rodents.

Colonies of fire ants in your backyard are not exactly welcoming! Instead of calling the exterminator, try this good old trick. It is said that fire ants are repelled by the smell of human urine. Sprinkle human urine on fire ant mounds and they will decide to move somewhere else!

You deserve to be able to put your feet up at night without worrying about what will be under them when you get up. Bugs and rodents are a nightmare to live with and a real hassle to get rid of. Hopefully, you've found a solution to your problem in this article.