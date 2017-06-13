Make Your Backyard A Paradise With These Landscaping Tips

When you look at your front garden, does it make you smile, or sigh with embarrassment? Too often, people don't think they can afford to improve the appearance of their yard. However, with just a few minor alterations a huge difference can be achieved.

To help pay for your project, you should divide it into different stages. You will only have to pay for one stage at a time. If landscaping is a hobby for you, taking your time is important since creating the landscape is often more fun than maintaining it on a regular basis.

Use contrast to bring interest to your landscaping. Try to plant items that are very different from each other in color, form and texture. Look at a color wheel, select the colors that are opposite each other and then pair plantings of those colors together. This variety will give a better look to your landscape.

Select plants wisely, as it will have a big impact on your project. Avoid placing plants in shady areas if they require a great deal of sunlight. Don't plant trees where there's not room for growth. By carefully considering plant-specific factors such as these you can practically guarantee your landscaping success.

Plan out what time of the year you are going to buy your supplies in order to save money. For example, lumber does not cost as much in the winter as it does in the summer. You can also find better deals on trees, soil and perennials later in the season when not as many people are buying them.

A great landscaping tip is to make use of the available spaces that you have. One particular helpful tip is to place bushes in areas where outside noise is a problem as the bushes will help drown out any unwanted sounds. Just make sure that you plan out your spacing carefully.

Always use odd numbers of plant groupings. It is more pleasing to the eye and more natural looking to see groups of 3, 5 or 7 plants than groups of 2, 4 or 6. Aim for plantings that are more triangle-shaped than square-shaped, and your landscaping will have more eye appeal.

While having an outdoor kitchen can add value to your home, and increase the eye-opening value of it, you should avoid installing one if you live in a climate that is not warm most of the time. This is because you will only be able to use the kitchen when it is warm outside so it will be a waste of money.

Plan your landscape well. The best landscaping projects begin with proper planning. To properly plan a landscaping project begin by drawing the dimensions of the area to be landscaped to scale using graph paper. This diagram will include plotting the locations of any structures in the area including established plants, water features and walkways.

Use annuals to bring color to your project. Perennial flowers are wonderful but they have a short lifetime, usually only a few month. Fill your beds with annuals and they will stay colorful throughout the year. Use perennials to complement the color scheme you have already established with the annual flowers.

Fertilize your lawn often. If you want your grass to look full and healthy, fertilizer treatments need to happen regularly over time. One application will help turn your lawn a more vibrant green color, and you may be tempted to stop at that point. However, long-term care will give you even better results, so remain persistent.

Do you live in a hot and dry area? Choose plants that will live through a drought. If the summer months get really hot and dry, your local government might encourage you not to use water for your yard because it has become sparse. Do some research about different plants and choose the most resisting ones.

If you're using large plants for your design, remember the shadow that they cast. This shadow can be used to shield your patio and house from the sun during hot summer months. Just do not put small plants here.

When planning a landscaping project for your yard, be sure that you consider the layout in terms of how the plants will mature. This is important because you want to make sure that everything looks orderly and also that you do not have some plants growing over and hiding your other plants.

During the Fall, remove debris from your yard daily if possible. Removing a few leaves once a day can really make the difference in the overall appearance of your yard, and it only takes minutes to do. If you wait to remove leaves until they are piled up, your yard will look unkept, and you will create a bigger job for yourself.

Lose the tape measure. Unless you are planting a vegetable garden where you need to have to order, stay away from measured spacing. A row of plants equally spaced in a row looks neat and orderly - and completely unnatural. For a flowing and natural look to your landscape, vary the spacing and types of plants you choose.

In today's economy, there are not a lot of us who can afford to landscape their entire yard all at one time. One economical way to a beautifully landscaped property is to divide your landscaping project into phases. By doing the project in stages, you will not have to take out a loan or use your credit cards to up-grade your lawn. With dividing the project in phases,you can also purchase perennial plants late in the growing season, when the cost is lower.

You can see that there are many simple things and steps you can take to make your landscaping better. Whether you do it yourself or pay someone else to maintain it, landscaping can have a serious impact on the look of your home. It is worth the time and the investment that it takes.