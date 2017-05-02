Have A Look At These Outstanding Source Of Info About Insect Control

Controlling common pests is something that many people hate to think about, but eventually will need to know how to do. A bit of know-how goes a long way in terms of making a pest problem manageable. The advice and insights found below can make what may seem to be a daunting dilemma something that you can tackle with ease.

Ask your exterminator to use the most effective methods first. Many exterminators assume that you rather give the less potent methods a try first, in order to save money, but they very rarely work. You might as well just use the most effective method so that it is done and over with.

You can keep ants away from the inside of your home using a mixture of sugar and borax. Start by mixing one cup of sugar and one cup of borax into a quart jar. Then, punch some holes in that jar's lid. Sprinkle it near the baseboards inside your house and around the outside. The ants will eat the sugar and the borax will poison them.

Having mice in your home can be a real turn off, not mentioning they carry diseases. In order to exterminate mice in a family-friendly way, use disposable mouse traps. Line the mouse traps with peanut butter to attract mice. After the mouse takes the bait, the mouse trap should slam shut, and you can safely dispose.

Take away any pet food in the overnight hours. You will also want to take away their water bowl. Bugs like to eat the food and then wash it down with the water bowl. If you are spraying for bugs with pesticide you want to take away the dog bowl before hand.

Make your own inexpensive ant traps using boric acid and sweet liquid. Mix a couple of tablespoons of boric acid powder into a cup of honey, molasses, or simple syrup. Pour the mixture into bottle caps or shallow plastic lids. Place these traps in areas where you have seen ants, but keep them out of the reach of children and pets.

Install a cap on your chimney to prevent birds, squirrels and other nuisances from entering. Not only do these animals' nests present a fire hazard, but the critters themselves can carry lice and other parasites. The cap acts as a barricade, keeping intruders out while allowing smoke to pass through.

If you have pets in your home, make sure that you clean up after them. Leaving pet food or pet waste out in the open can be an invitation for flies or other types of insects to come into your home. Clean up efficiently if you want to prevent bugs from coming into your house.

You should check all parts of your home, even those that don't appear to have any pest problems at all. If your home has a basement, termites may be operating in secret. Check out your basement and any other underground area.

Make sure that you mow your lawn frequently. Mowing your lawn is a great way to get rid of the excess matter that is in your front yard, and will kill some of the bugs left stranded. This is a good way to keep your area looking tidy, while reducing pests around your house.

Try sprinkling borax around your home to keep insects out. Borax is a chemical that can dry insects out internally, thus killing them. The great thing is that it is not harmful to humans or pets in small amounts. If you are sick of insects in your home give this trick a try.

Insects such as silverfish are usually attracted by the humidity in your home. Damp places help silverfish thrive in your home environment. Give these pests a run for their money by dehumidifying your home. Make them learn an extra lesson by fixing leaky pipes and using proper ventilation in all areas of your home.

Make sure that there is proper ventilation in all areas of your home and also the attic. This is important as pests will feast on low quality air, which can be caused by poor ventilation. Make sure that your vents are working efficiently and get them checked frequently throughout the year.

Try to store all open food like cereal and crackers in an air-tight cabinet. You may think the space between the cardboard enclosure is too small but bugs can fit themselves into the tiniest of openings. Unless it can be kept in the fridge, protect your food from pests or from inviting them into your home in the first place.

When you have a flea infestation, it's best to vacuum everything and anything. Start with carpets and rugs, then vacuum chairs and couches, and then your mattresses, too. Once you're done, throw out the bag immediately. If you have a canister vacuum, empty the canister outside into a plastic bag.

Fire ants can be a real pest in your backyard! Discovering a fire ant mound in your yard can be dangerous, especially if you have little ones. Purchase some dry ice and place them on top of the fire ant mound. Make sure you are using protective gloves. This negative 110 degree solution can help kill the queen and the rest of those pesky ants.

Read the labels and directions of any pest-control products you use thoroughly. More is not always better. Misapplication or overuse of certain products can be dangerous to the occupants of your home. In some cases, it is even illegal and can result in fines or jail time behind bars.

Do you feel confident about tackling your pest problem by yourself? You should now know what to do to deal with the problem. If you succeed in exterminating the pests, your will be happy that you took the time to learn how to do so!