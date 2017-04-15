Easy Do It Yourself Projects For The Home Improvement Newbie

There are many reasons to make home improvements. Home improvement can be a small thing or a major one, make sure you know what you are getting into. Many larger projects can be effectively split into smaller, progressively complex stages. Below are some excellent ideas to help you along that path.

Changing your air filters is really essential. It will keep the air in your home healthier, and it's good for your air conditioning system. Repairmen are often called out only to find that the filters are simply clogged.

When it comes to home improvement,it is not uncommon to ask for a contractor to provide references from their previous jobs. This is important to ensure that their prior customers received the satisfaction that you desire. It is not abnormal to ask for this, and if the contractor acts otherwise it is most likely because they have something to hide.

Age your new wall paneling a few days before installing it. New paneling is typically stored at the warehouse in large tightly compressed piles. When the individual pieces are removed from those piles and exposed to room humidity they sometimes shrink. Providing an aging period of a few days in your home will keep you from suffering the consequences of the shrinkage.

If your kitchen is in need of a renovation that you can't afford, consider simply repainting your cabinets and replacing their hinges. You won't have made any major functional changes, but your kitchen will appear much nicer and newer. Replacing hinges ensures that cabinet doors fit snugly instead of hanging open, and the new paint will brighten up the whole room.

Prep before you paint. Painting the rooms in your home can provide a new face lift for a little bit of nothing if you are prepared. Don't try to do it all in one day or weekend. Be prepared before you start. Have all of the necessary tools on hand.

Many times building an addition can be more economical that investing in a new home. When you renovate your home, you can make it just the way you want it, instead of moving into a property designed by someone else. Buying a new house can be very expensive, whereas making renovations to your existing home can be much more cost effective.

Imagine the best use of your outdoor areas. You can use an area of your backyard as an extension of your living space. This creates an idyllic outdoor environment for relaxing or cooking out with the family.

Before starting off on any home improvement project involving painting, make sure you have the essential tools at hand. Painter's tape will prevent damage to doorways and windowsills, and a drop cloth will protect both your shoes and the floor. The right-sized brush will ease painting, and a roller and extension handle are vital for painting ceilings.

Consider installing a shower in your home if none of your existing bathrooms currently have one. In addition to being significantly more accessible than a tub, you can greatly reduce the amount of water used by your household - especially if you have children. As compared to baths, a short shower utilizes under 25 percent of the water needed for a complete tub soak.

If your home was built in the seventies or earlier, chances are good that it was built with only a very thin layer of insulation throughout the entire structure. Ideally, the layer should be approximately 27 centimeters or 10.5 inches thick. By increasing the thickness of insulation to the recommended four to six inches, you could easily save a couple of hundred dollars per year.

If you have furniture that is dull, faded, or even peeling its original paint or finish, don't dump it. Stripping off whatever finish was on the furniture will give you a clean slate to refinish it however you would like.

Many homeowners are irritated by the buzzing and flickering emitting from their large, fluorescent overhead fixtures. For a relatively small charge, most electricians can quickly and easily install an electronic ballast. A ballast will cut down on noise and flickering, while eliminating excessive energy usage. Ballasts are also available for lighting that is on a dimmer switch.

As you can see, home improvement can be very easy. With the tips above, you can accomplish the task of turning your home into your private sanctuary, a place you are proud to call home. What are you waiting for? Go ahead and start that home improvement project you've been thinking about.